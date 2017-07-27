Rodrigues inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Thursday.

Rodrigues appeared in 30 contests this past year and will look to expand upon that role heading into the 2017-18 campaign. In those outings, the winger tallied four goals and a pair of helpers -- a far cry from the 61-point senior season he put together in his final year at Boston University. The 23-year-old needs to take the next step in his game or he will quickly find himself stuck in the minors. The Toronto native's deal will convert to a one-way prior to the 2018-19 season.