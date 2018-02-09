Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Snaps 21-game goal drought
Rodrigues scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
The 24-year-old forward spent the bulk of Thursday's game lining up with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart at five-on-five, and it proved to be a successful trio against New York. In deep settings, speculating that Rodrigues sticks in the cushy gig could pay off, even if it's only for a fleeting stretch. However, it's likely best to take a wait-and-see approach in the majority of leagues. Rodrigues has collected just three goals and nine points through 25 games, after all.
