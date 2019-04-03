Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Sparks offense in loss
Rodrigues picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Every time the Sabres fell behind, Rodrigues helped set up the tying goal late in the period, but he ran out of time to do the same in the third period. The 25-year-old had only one point (a goal) in his prior 10 games, but his nine goals and 29 points on the season are still career highs.
