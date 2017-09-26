Rodrigues watched Tuesday's morning skate from the side with a cast on his right hand/wrist, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

The presence of the cast would seem to imply that Rodrigues' injury is of a decently severe nature, though the team has yet to officially comment on the specifics of the ailment thus far. If it's one that will keep him out for an extended period, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old begin the regular season with AHL Rochester.