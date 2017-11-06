Rodrigues (hand) was deemed "day-to-day" by bench boss Phil Housley on Monday.

The third-year pro has yet to make his 2017-18 debut due to the injury, but it appears his return to health is nearing after having his status elevated from week-to-week. Housley didn't comment on when he foresees Rodrigues getting in to the lineup, though it's safe to assume it would come at some point in the coming week. Because the former Boston University Terrier is currently listed on injured reserve, his activation will be the best indicator of his game readiness.