Rodrigues failed to mark the scoresheet for the 12th time in his past 13 games during Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus. He also hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 10.

The dry spell has the 24-year-old forward off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. Rodrigues has been skating primarily in a bottom-six role at even strength which limits his scoring potential. However, he's also failed to capitalize on his power-play looks with the No. 2 unit. Until there are signs of offense, it's probably best to continue fading Rodrigues.