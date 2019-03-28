Rodrigues is dealing with an upper-body issue that will keep him out of the lineup against Detroit on Thursday.

Rodrigues tallied just one goal in his last 23 outings, including his current four-game drought. Despite his slump, the Toronto native continues to get looks on the power play, where he is averaging 1:23 of ice time this season. Current downturn aside, it has been a career year for the 25-year-old, as he set new highs in goals (nine), points (27) and shots (160). Recent call-up Victor Olofsson will slot into the lineup with Rodrigues unavailable.