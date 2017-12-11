Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Supplies offense in losing effort
Rodrigues scored both of the team's goals in Sunday's overtime loss to the Blues.
Rodrigues was doing well with AHL Rochester before his callup and he's continued that strong play with the Sabres. The 24-year-old had an assist against Chicago on Friday and struck twice, including once on the power play, Sunday against St. Louis. The 24-year-old only had six points in 30 games with Buffalo last season and isn't some type of saviour for the team's offensive woes, but Rodrigues is worth keeping an eye on if he sticks on that first power-play unit.
