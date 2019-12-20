Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Sustains lower-body injury
Rodrigues is dealing with a lower-body issue and is considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's clash with Los Angeles.
Rodrigues did practice with the team Friday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, but remains in doubt for Saturday. If the Toronto native is unable to play, Buffalo will need to either promote a player from the minors or considered dressing seven defensemen, especially if Jack Eichel (upper body) is also unavailable.
