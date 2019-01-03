Rodrigues took Jack Eichel's top-line spot between Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart at practice Wednesday and is expected to get the assignment Thursday against the Panthers if Eichel (upper body) can't play, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Coach Phil Housley likes the way Rodrigues has been playing lately and he'd prefer to just promote one guy if Eichel can't go rather than reshuffle several lines. Rodrigues is already used on the power play so he might see a bump there as well, though with 11 points in 34 games he's nowhere near Eichel's caliber of scorer. Still, if you're looking for a cheap DFS play and you see Eichel on the inactive list, using an inexpensive guy that gets to skate with Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart isn't a bad way to go.