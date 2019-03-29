Sabres head coach Phil Housley said Rodrigues (upper body) is "close" to returning and will travel with the team to New York ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Before sustaining the upper-body injury, Rodrigues was on a bit of a slump, registering only four points in 13 games in March. Regardless, the Ontario native has notched career highs in goals (nine) and points (27) while tying his career best in assists (18) in this 2018-19 campaign.