Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Two more assists
Rodrigues recorded a pair of assists in a 6-5 overtime win on Thursday against Montreal.
The two-assist performance gives the Sabres' forward six on the year, to go along with a goose egg in the goal department. Rodrigues, meanwhile, led Buffalo with five shots on goal Thursday night.
More News
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Back with team Monday•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Headed back to Buffalo for personal reasons•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Dishes out helper•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Garners two assists•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Grabs helper•
-
Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Five points in last three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...