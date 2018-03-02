Rodrigues will not play in Friday's game against the Panthers due to an upper-body injury.

Rodrigues skipped Friday's morning skate due to the injury and will be held out of action for at least one game because of it. The issue comes at a poor time for the 24-year-old pivot, who had notched three points (two goals, one assist) over his last two games. Rodrigues' next chance to return arrives Monday against the Maple Leafs, while Zemgus Girgensons is expected to slot into the top six in his place.