Sabres' Evan Rodrigues: Upgraded to day-to-day
Rodrigues (upper body) is now considered day-to-day after sitting out the past four games.
This is good news for the Sabres and Rodrigues, who was excelling as the team's No. 2 center with Jack Eichel (ankle) out of the lineup. He's questionable for Saturday's game against Vegas but should be ready to go Thursday against Toronto. In 35 games with the Sabres this season, Rodrigues has scored six goals and 16 points.
