Kane struck twice for goals -- including a man-advantage tally -- in a 6-2 loss Monday at home to New Jersey.

Kane and Jack Eichel seem to be the only Sabres producing during the team's wretched start. Kane's two tallies were the only bright spots Monday for Buffalo, yet he needs to be owned in all formats by this point, despite his team's struggles.

