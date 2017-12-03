Sabres' Evander Kane: Back on scoresheet with apple
Kane picked up a secondary assist in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Penguins.
An agitating scoring winger, Kane has been the subject of trade rumors since he's currently playing for the bottom dwellers of the entire league and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Likely motivated by the prospect of bigger paychecks with a new team, the B.C. native has flourished to the tune of 12 goals and 11 assists through 26 games. This could be a good sell-high opportunity in case he eventually finds himself with a contender and sees a subsequent dip in ice time compared to the 20-minutes and change he's been averaging in Buffalo.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...