Kane picked up a secondary assist in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Penguins.

An agitating scoring winger, Kane has been the subject of trade rumors since he's currently playing for the bottom dwellers of the entire league and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Likely motivated by the prospect of bigger paychecks with a new team, the B.C. native has flourished to the tune of 12 goals and 11 assists through 26 games. This could be a good sell-high opportunity in case he eventually finds himself with a contender and sees a subsequent dip in ice time compared to the 20-minutes and change he's been averaging in Buffalo.