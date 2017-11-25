Kane grabbed a pair of assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Kane now has a four-game point streak, tallying five points in the process. Even better, the 26-year-old has scored 23 points in as many games this season. At this point, it looks like Kane will blow away his previous career high of 57 points.

