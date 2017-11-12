Sabres' Evander Kane: Held off scoresheet
Kane didn't record a point Saturday against the Habs.
Kane scored two goals against the Capitals and an assist against the Panthers before facing the Habs, the second game of a back-to-back. He still logged more than 21 minutes and five shots on goal, bringing his total to 82 shots, which ranks second in the league behind Max Pacioretty. When healthy, as he is now, Kane is a dynamic power forward; through 17 games, he's scored nine goals and 16 points, and is averaging the most power-play time in his career. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Kane, however, but he'll be effective anywhere he goes. He's a must-own across most fantasy leagues, including ones that put an emphasis on goal scoring.
