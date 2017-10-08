Sabres' Evander Kane: Kane was able in loss
Kane scored two shorthanded goals and added an even-strength assist Friday night in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders.
Kane factored in all the Sabres' scores and was aggressive in the offensive zone. He now has two goals and two assists in his first two games, and he looks like a talented (and natural) fit beside Jack Eichel. Kane is making a strong case for universal fantasy ownership.
