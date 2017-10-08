Play

Kane scored two shorthanded goals and added an even-strength assist Friday night in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Kane factored in all the Sabres' scores and was aggressive in the offensive zone. He now has two goals and two assists in his first two games, and he looks like a talented (and natural) fit beside Jack Eichel. Kane is making a strong case for universal fantasy ownership.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories