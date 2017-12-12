Sabres' Evander Kane: Moves down depth chart in lineup shuffle
Kane was skating on the third line with Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Head coach Phil Housley keeps shuffling the lines, but the results remain the same; the Sabres are one of the worst teams in the league yet again, and have shown no real signs of improvement. Kane has been one of the team's few bright spots, and in an effort to spark the team and provide more balanced scoring, Kane will not be playing with his usual center, Jack Eichel. No matter which line Kane plays on, he'll get his minutes, so fantasy owners shouldn't worry about this "demotion." The Sabre have a soft schedule coming up with dates against the Sens, Flyers and Hurricanes.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...