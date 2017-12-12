Kane was skating on the third line with Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart on Tuesday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Phil Housley keeps shuffling the lines, but the results remain the same; the Sabres are one of the worst teams in the league yet again, and have shown no real signs of improvement. Kane has been one of the team's few bright spots, and in an effort to spark the team and provide more balanced scoring, Kane will not be playing with his usual center, Jack Eichel. No matter which line Kane plays on, he'll get his minutes, so fantasy owners shouldn't worry about this "demotion." The Sabre have a soft schedule coming up with dates against the Sens, Flyers and Hurricanes.