Sabres' Evander Kane: Notches 11 shots on goal
Kane picked up an assist and tallied 11 shots on net in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
Kane has always been a prolific shooter -- in his two years in Buffalo, he has tallied 260 and 271 shots on net. He was limited to just 70 and 65 games in those seasons, however, and has also yet to play more than 74 games in a year.
