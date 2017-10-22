Kane found the back of the net for the game-tying goal with just minutes remaining in the third period of a 5-4 overtime win against the Bruins on Saturday.

Kane has given opposing goaltenders nightmares this season with six goals and 11 points already through nine games. For reference, it was in Kane had played 19 games last season before posting those same numbers. The nine-year NHL veteran will look to keep the momentum rolling against Detroit on Tuesday.