Sabres' Evander Kane: Posts three points in loss
Kane scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas.
With just seconds left in regulation, Kane took a baseball swing at a loose puck and found the back of the net to send the game to OT. The 26-year-old is off to a terrific start this year, scoring five goals and five assists in just seven games. He's already put 39 shots on net and has averaged 20:18 of ice time, with 3:20 of it coming with a man advantage. Look for Kane to take a run at his career-high of 57 points.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...