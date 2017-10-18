Kane scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas.

With just seconds left in regulation, Kane took a baseball swing at a loose puck and found the back of the net to send the game to OT. The 26-year-old is off to a terrific start this year, scoring five goals and five assists in just seven games. He's already put 39 shots on net and has averaged 20:18 of ice time, with 3:20 of it coming with a man advantage. Look for Kane to take a run at his career-high of 57 points.