Kane scored his 16th goal in his 40th game of the season Thursday against Minnesota.

The Sabres lost 6-2 and sit dead last in the Eastern Conference, but Kane is having the best season of his career. He is on pace to score 30 goals and 70 points, and currently ranks fourth in shots with 165 and 26th in hits among forwards with 84. He has been Buffalo's most consistently productive player all season. Two big reasons for his success: Kane has not missed a single game this season and he's getting a lot of time on the power play, getting a chance to play on the first unit and averaging almost three minutes per game. He already has eight power-play points this season, matching last year's total, and hes' never scored more than nine in a season.