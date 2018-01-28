Sabres' Evander Kane: Scoring tap has turned off
Kane has only one point, an assist, in his last nine games.
Before this dry spell Kane was enjoying a fine season. He had 16 goals through 40 games, which put him on pace for a career-high number of goals. However, this dearth of scoring has changed that, and also has to be concerning to his fantasy owners. His 8.4 shooting percentage is well within expectations based on his career numbers, so you can't count on Kane turning it around either.
