Kane recorded three assists and four shots through 20:43 of ice time (2:37 with the man advantage) during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.

The polarizing winger is well on his way to shattering all his previous career-high offensive marks this season and is already up to 14 goals, 17 assists and 138 shots through 33 games. Talent has never been in question with Kane, so with an excellent start in the bank, he can withstand a scoring slump without significantly hurting his year-long numbers.