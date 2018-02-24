Kane will not play in Saturday's game against the Capitals with the trade deadline looming Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Considering no injury was announced, it's safe to assume the Sabres just want to keep the star forward healthy in case it is able to deal him before the deadline. With another game on the schedule Sunday, the Sabres may roll with seven defensemen in the lineup the next couple of days unless they add another forward before then. Justin Falk was announced as the other scratch, indicating Nicholas Baptiste will join the lineup Saturday.