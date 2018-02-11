Kane snapped a 14-game goal drought with his 17th in Saturday's 4-2 win over Boston.

Kane only had a single assist in those 14 games. He's on the trade block, but that drought may have given many team pause given the asking price. Kane will move at the deadline or before, but may not until the big shoe that is Max Pacioretty drops. His destination will determine his value, but it should create an uptick -- he'll head to a contender and be expected to be in the top-six.