Sabres' Evander Kane: Tacks on two more points Friday
Kane generated both a goal and an assist Friday, contributing to a 4-2 home win over the Flyers.
Just how hungry was Kane for his 15th goal of the season? Well, recording a game-high seven shots paints that picture. It gets even better when you consider Kane needs to dish for just two more scores for his first 20-assist campaign with the Sabres. Of course, it could also be his last, as Kane will be able to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. There's also a chance he gets dealt prior to the trade deadline.
