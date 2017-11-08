Kane scored twice in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Kane put his team up 1-0 early in the middle frame and sealed the deal with an empty-netter in the final minute to bring his season goal total to nine. The 2009 fourth-overall pick set his career high of 57 points way back in 2011-12, but he's on pace to blow that performance out of the water with a point-per-game pace through 15 appearances.