Sandstrom agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on Monday.

Sandstrom has struggled at the NHL level, going 4-18-4 with a 3.66 GAA and .880 save percentage in 30 games while with the Flyers. With Philadelphia moving in a different direction after signing Ivan Fedotov to compete with Samuel Ersson, the 27-year-old Sandstrom joins a Sabres organization that is significantly less certain when it comes to the goaltending position. Sandstrom will almost certainly start the year in the minors but could get called up if he can provide himself with AHL Rochester.