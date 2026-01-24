Buffalo obtained Bayreuther from Carolina on Saturday in exchange for Viktor Neuchev.

Bayreuther has four goals and 13 points in 33 minor-league appearances this season. After starting the season with AHL Chicago, he will report to Rochester following the trade. The 31-year-old blueliner has five goals and 28 points in 122 career NHL regular-season outings, but it's unclear if he will get a chance to see any action with the Sabres this campaign.