McCarthy logged two assists in Boston University's 4-3 overtime win over Northeastern University on Saturday.

McCarthy's junior year has started modestly with six points in 14 games. That's a pace similar to his sophomore campaign, when he had 16 points in 39 appearances. The Sabres prospect is likely to be a stay-at-home blueliner in the long run, but it would be more encouraging to see him rack up offense in the NCAA before settling into his mostly defensive role one he goes pro.