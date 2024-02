Jokiharju scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota.

Jokiharju came up big -- his one-timer in overtime won the game. But the points snapped a 24-game point drought. Yes, two dozen games. And the goal was his first in 32 games. Jokiharju doesn't put up many points, but his plus-9 rating is second-best on the team. His stability helps his team and especially his netminders, but it doesn't translate in fantasy.