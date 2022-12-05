Jokiharju notched an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Jokiharju set up a Jeff Skinner go-ahead goal in the second period. Over his last seven games, Jokiharju has picked up a goal and two assists, accounting for three of his four points on the season. The 23-year-old has added 17 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 14 contests, mainly as a defensive presence in the Sabres' top four.
More News
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Logs first goal of season•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Returning Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Poised to play this week•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Could practice next week•