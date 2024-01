Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reported Friday that Jokiharju is day-to-day with general soreness.

Jokiharju partook in practice Friday, but he was a seventh defenseman. Jokiharju has averaged 19:32 of ice time in two games this week and managed seven shots on goal Monday versus San Jose. He has two goals, seven assists, 40 shots on goal, 41 hits and 45 blocked shots in 37 games this season.