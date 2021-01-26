Jokiharju (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Jokiharju didn't skate Tuesday morning due to a "very minor" injury, but he might still be available for the evening's matchup with New York. If Jokiharju's unable to go, Matt Irwin will likely draw into the lineup and make his season debut against the Rangers.