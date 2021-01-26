Jokiharju (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Jokiharju didn't skate Tuesday morning due to a "very minor" injury, but he might still be available for the evening's matchup with New York. If Jokiharju's unable to go, Matt Irwin will likely draw into the lineup and make his season debut against the Rangers.
More News
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Nabs first of season•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Lacking offense lately•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Sets up eventual game-winner•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Snaps point drought•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Scores with man advantage•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Registers goal in loss•