The Sabres acquired Jokiharju from the Blackhawks on Tuesday in exchange for forward Alexander Nylander.

The two clubs will exchange recent first-round picks, as Jokiharju (No. 29 overall in 2017) and Nylander (No. 8 overall in 2016) swap sides. The 20-year-old blueliner made his NHL debut with Chicago in 2018-19, logging 38 games and supplying zero goals, 12 assists and 16 PIM. He'll presumably contend for a spot on Buffalo's second or third defensive pairing.