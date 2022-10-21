Jokiharju (face) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Flames, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Jokiharju took a puck to the face in the first period and left the ice bleeding. The 23-year-old will miss the rest of the contest and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Vancouver. If he or Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) can't play, the Sabres will need to call up a defenseman.