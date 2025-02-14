Jokiharju scored Finland's only goal in a 6-1 loss Thursday to Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.
Jokiharju scored the game's first goal on Finland's second shot. It was an odd fluttering shot that seemed to confuse USA starter Connor Hellebuyck. He's not at the tourney to score -- he has just four points, including a goal, in 39 games this season. The Finns need a lot more than the offensive services of a defensive defender.
