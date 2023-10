Jokiharju notched an assist and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Jokiharju has quietly stepped up on offense to begin 2023-24, logging four assists over eight games. Two of his helpers have come in the last two contests. The defenseman has added seven shots on net, four hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while playing in a bottom-four role. His career high in points is 19 in 60 outings from 2021-22, but he could challenge that mark if he stays consistent this year.