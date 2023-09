Jokiharju (lower body) participated in practice Thursday after being injured in Buffalo's regular-season finale last season, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Jokiharju skated with the second group and was paired with Owen Power during the Sabres' first practice of training camp. In 60 games last season, the 24-year-old Jokiharju registered 13 points, 79 shots on goal, 58 blocked shots and 63 hits.