Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Lacking offense lately
Jokiharju has just one point in his past 10 games.
Jokiharju played a season-high 22:26 during Thursday's win over Columbus, but he finished the contest with no points and a minus-3 rating. With 14 points through 58 games, he has set a new career high points. The recent slump has him on pace to finish the campaign with 19 points. His fantasy value is still limited at this point in time.
