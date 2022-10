Jokiharju (face) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly.

Jokiharju left Thursday's game against Calgary after just 2:39 of ice time and now he'll miss at least the next three contests. The 23-year-old posted a plus-3 rating while averaging 20:12 of ice time prior to suffering an injury Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Sabres promoted Lawrence Pilut from AHL Rochester.