Jokiharju scored a goal on two shots and supplied three blocks in Monday's 6-1 win at Philadelphia.

Jokiharju's third-period goal wasn't exactly one for the highlight reel. The 21-year-old slid a harmless looking backhander along the ice all the way from the half wall, and it somehow found its way through traffic and eluded Philadelphia netminder Brian Elliott. Jokiharju had four goals and 15 points in 69 games last season with the Sabres.