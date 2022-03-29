Jokiharju notched a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Jokiharju had a helper on the first of Victor Olofsson's two tallies, which put the Sabres on the board at 4:50 of the second period. This was Jokiharju's second assist in nine games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The Finnish blueliner isn't one to add much offense -- he's at 14 points, 56 shots on net, 50 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 45 contests as the more defensive half of a pairing with Rasmus Dahlin.