Jokiharju (undisclosed) will play Saturday against Tampa Bay, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Initially ruled a game-time decision, Jokiharju will indeed suit up Saturday when Buffalo hosts the Lightning. The 24-year-old Jokiharju has two goals and nine points through 37 games this season. He'll likely skate on the Sabres' third pairing, with Erik Johnson (upper body) ruled out.