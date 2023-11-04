Jokiharju scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Jokiharju saw a season-high 21:03 of ice time Friday with Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) leaving the game early. The goal was Jokiharju's first of the season to go with five assists over 11 contests. If Samuelsson misses time, Jokiharju may be one of the players to pick up extra minutes in a top-four role. The 24-year-old Jokiharju also has 19 blocked shots, 13 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while filling a stay-at-home role on the Sabres' blue line.