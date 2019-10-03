Play

The Sabres recalled Jokiharju from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Jokiharju was only temporarily sent to the minors as a cap-manipulation move, so in reality, the 20-year-old blueliner made Buffalo's Opening Night roster out of camp. If the former Blackhawk makes his Sabres debut Thursday against Pittsburgh, he'll likely skate with Marco Scandella on Buffalo's bottom pairing.

