Jokiharju signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Sabres on Friday.

Jokiharju was a restricted free agent after completing his three-year, $7.5 million deal. He had three goals, 20 points, a plus-14 rating, 92 hits and 106 blocks in 74 outings in 2023-24. He'll likely serve in a top-four capacity during the upcoming campaign.